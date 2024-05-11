Northern Lights in Southern California? Sightings seen in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Some California residents as far south as San Diego County were treated to a virtually unprecedented sight this weekend when the sky turned green, pink and red as the Northern Lights made a rare appearance -- and there could be an encore tonight.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had announced that Aurora Borealis would be visible in the contiguous United States late Friday and early Saturday, as far south as Alabama to northern California.

That was enough to send some Southland residents scurrying to local mountain tops in hopes of seeing even a reduced glimpse of the famous phenomenon, which is typically seen in areas of Europe, the northern Atlantic Ocean, Canada and Alaska.

A San Diego resident said in an X post that she "spotted the elusive Aurelia's borealis from Coronado Island looking north at the city of San Diego. Looks like even the Northern Lights need a little California vacation!''

"This is absolutely unprecedented to see this in Southern California,'' photographer Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors wrote on Instagram at about 1 a.m. Saturday, accompanied by a photograph taken near Mountain High in Wrightwood, high up in the San Gabriel Mountains.

"It's viewable as far south as San Diego and Mexico,'' Girardeau added. "It would be visible from Orange County if it weren't for the clouds.'' Girardeau was joined by other local photographers including Patrick Coyne of Torrance.

"Last night absolutely felt like a dream. We had the privilege of seeing the Northern lights here in Southern California!'' Coyne posted, alongwith a video showing the dazzling display. "The geomagnetic storm had a KP index of 8 which is why we got to see it all the way down here at Mountain High. The entire sky showed this gorgeous red/pink color and you could absolutely see it with your eyes.''

The lights were caused by an unusually strong geomagnetic storm that erupted from a sunspot cluster on the sun.

The NOAA said Saturday that "storming of extreme intensity would continue through at least Sunday,'' and "several CMEs (coronal mass ejections) are anticipated to merge and arrive at Earth on May 12th.''

The National Weather Service said: "Additional Aurora sightings may be possible this evening and into tomorrow. A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for Sunday. Periods of G4-G5 geomagnetic storms are likely.''

The best viewing spots to take in the phenomenon are the mountains and deserts, away from the artificial lights of densely populated areas.

