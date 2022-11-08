North County Transit District offering free rides to voting polls for Election Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Transportation companies across the county are making sure voters have a ride to the polls.

North County Transit District is offering free rides on the bus or train. Ride-sharing services, like Uber and Lyft, are offering discounts on services.

Lyft riders can pre-load or activate the code “VOTE22” in the app for a 50 percent discount that will get applied to their ride to the vote center. The company is also working with different organizations to offer free rides or discounted rides.

NCTD says the Breeze, Coaster, Sprinter, and Flex will be free for all riders. The county has more than 200 vote centers open across the county. Riders can find at least two dozen near the Coaster and Sprinter routes.

NCTD services will operate on a normal weekday schedule. Passengers will not need a Pronto card or valid fare to access the bus or train. The free services do not include Amtrak or MTS.

For those who live and work in other areas of the county, ride-sharing services want to help riders get to the polls. Uber has an in-app poll-finding feature to help people locate the nearest vote center. Uber is also offering 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls.

Lyft’s voting access program was created to address real transportation barriers. In 2016, an estimated 15 million people were registered to vote but didn’t because they didn’t have reliable transportation.