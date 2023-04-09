Nonprofit distributes Ramadan food boxes for families in need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A humanitarian group is distributing Ramadan food boxes across the country, including here in San Diego.

Islamic Relief USA was in City Heights Saturday afternoon to distribute the boxes. Somali Family Services of San Diego hosted the event.

Organizers say the food was distributed to help families in need, to help them break their fasting.

Ramadan is a holy month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar. Able-bodied Muslims are expected to abstain from eating from sunrise to sunset as part of their spiritual growth, according to event organizers.

One volunteer says it's also a time to connect with the community.

About 300 food boxes were given out at the event.