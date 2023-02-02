No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus ticket numbers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $30 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a convenience store in San Diego and is worth $38,938, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 9, 20, 21, 30, and 36, and the Mega number was 22. The jackpot was $29 million.

The drawing was the 23rd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.