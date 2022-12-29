Watch Now
No injuries in Pacific Beach mobile home fire

Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 29, 2022
PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - No one was injured Thursday in a fire extinguished by San Diego Fire Department Crews in a mobile home in Santa Fe Park RV Resort in Pacific Beach east of Interstate 5 in Rose Canyon.

SDFD received a call on a residential structure fire at 5707 Santa Fe St. at 12:08 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene at 12:16 p.m.

"SDFD crews responded to a fire report in the 5700 block of Santa Fe Street," said city PIO Perette Godwin.

"When they arrived, crews found smoke coming from the rear of an approximately 35-foot mobile home. Fire crews knocked the fire down. No injuries were reported."

There were no damage estimates immediately available.

A total of 28 firefighting personnel including four fire engines, two fire trucks, one medic, and two battalion chiefs responded to the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
