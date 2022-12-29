No injuries in Pacific Beach mobile home fire

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - No one was injured Thursday in a fire extinguished by San Diego Fire Department Crews in a mobile home in Santa Fe Park RV Resort in Pacific Beach east of Interstate 5 in Rose Canyon.

SDFD received a call on a residential structure fire at 5707 Santa Fe St. at 12:08 p.m. Fire crews arrived on the scene at 12:16 p.m.

"SDFD crews responded to a fire report in the 5700 block of Santa Fe Street," said city PIO Perette Godwin.

"When they arrived, crews found smoke coming from the rear of an approximately 35-foot mobile home. Fire crews knocked the fire down. No injuries were reported."

There were no damage estimates immediately available.

A total of 28 firefighting personnel including four fire engines, two fire trucks, one medic, and two battalion chiefs responded to the blaze.