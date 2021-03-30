New coronavirus vaccination site opens in Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new vaccination site opened Tuesday at the San Diego College of Continuing Education's Educational Cultural Complex in Mountain View.

In conjunction with Project SAVE, for now, it exclusively serves the central area of the city of San Diego. The site will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting with 500 appointments each day.

County Supervisor Nora Vargas said they hope to ramp up to one thousand appointments a day based on supply. Vargas said the county expects that supply will increase in the coming weeks to help meet demand and expanding eligibility.

This site is made possible through a partnership between the county and the San Diego Community College District.

As part of Project SAVE, the site will hold back 10 percent of daily appointments for healthcare workers doing grassroots and community outreach to get appointments for those having trouble scheduling.

This site is open to those in central San Diego to ensure communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are not at risk of being left behind.

City Council Member Sean Elo-Rivera said at the press conference held for the opening, “A person's zip code should not determine their access to health care."

After this week, a spokesperson for Vargas said the site would open as a walk-up site, meaning no appointments would be needed.