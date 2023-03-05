New community park in Barrio Logan to help combat air pollution

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For decades, Barrio Logan residents have dealt with environmental pollution. On Saturday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Clean California Boston Avenue Community Improvements Project.

City officials, CalTrans and community members gathered to celebrate the $2.5 million investment that will repurpose four acres of land along Interstate 5 between 29th street and 32nd street.

“The park will have a splash pad, two playgrounds, a bike trail, a walking path, exercise equipment, a dog park, and a beautiful community plaza with a performance stage,” shared Julie Corrales with the Environmental Health Coalition.

Corrales says the park will not only offer fun outdoor amenities for families, but will also help with the air pollution that has plagued the neighborhood for decades.

“The industrialization of the community has caused very serious health impacts,” she said.

Corrales says that residents are affected by pollutants from the nearby freeway and port.

“We’re in the 98th percentile for cancer risk in the nation. We’re in the top 5% most polluted communities in the state.”

She explains that green parks are part of the solution: “We know how to mitigate those impacts. We need trees. We need green spaces.”

The park is expected to be completed by this fall.