Neighbors thrilled court stepping in to clean up hazardous property in Grant Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People who live next to a Grant Hill property that frequently goes up in flames and has been taken over by squatters are thrilled a court is stepping in to see the eyesore cleaned up.

“I’m glad the city is doing something. I hope the owner is going to be held responsible in some way because it’s dangerous for the neighborhood,” said Megan Strom.

Strom’s partner lives two doors down from 2847 K Street, which has been the site of frequent fires. She’s been with him when fires have started next door.

“I’ve seen a few fires in the middle of the night and they were quite scary like very big flames, fire trucks and the concern is always that the fire is going to catch the next house on fire.”

A court order issued Wednesday requires a receiver to secure and clean the property and hire a contractor to either repair or demolish its buildings.

A temporary restraining order has also been issued against the property owner, which prohibits her from maintaining a public nuisance.

“I mean, it’s great because finally the city’s going to do something,” said Strom’s partner Israel Sanchez, who’s lived on the street for decades.

He said he frequently sees squatters coming and going from the property.

On Saturday, when ABC 10News reporter Austin Grabish visited the property, a woman was sitting on the porch.

She claimed a relative owned the property and didn’t want to be interviewed and took off on foot screaming after 10News started filming the charred buildings.

A strong stench from piles of trash on the graffiti-filled property could be smelt from the sidewalk.

The City Attorney’s Office said at least 10 fires happened on the property in less than a year and the buildings are at risk of collapsing.

The property has posed a safety hazard to school children and the Grant Hill community for years, the city attorney said.

City News Service contributed to this report.