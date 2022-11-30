Neighbors recount moments of shock after officer-involved shooting in Talmadage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood were shocked to witness an officer-involved shooting after a woman allegedly pointed a BB gun at police officers Monday night.

Eric Scot lives with his partner and dog on Collwood Boulevard and says after hearing noises outside his home, he decided to take his dog out for a walk.

“Around 8:30 or so, I heard what sounded like fireworks," said Scot.

“We looked at each other and we were like was that a gun? Maybe went about 20 feet and all of a sudden started hearing sirens. It was crazy. They had the whole area blocked off.”

According to the San Diego Police Department, members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force arrived in the neighborhood after finding a 1998 Ford Econoline van which was reported stolen.

When authorities approached the van, they found a 32-year-old woman inside and asked her to get out. When she stepped out of the car, investigators say she pointed what looked like a gun at them. In response, two officers shot her multiple times.

“I was surprised because I’ve never been around anything like that,” said another resident AB Wright.

The loud confrontation in this quiet neighborhood was like night and day for many residents.

“I was very surprised to hear it," said resident Nancy Rideout.

"We don’t hear anything it’s very quiet here.”

Collwood Blvd between El Cajon and Montezuma was blocked off for the next eight hours. Detectives on scene say they found what officers thought was a handgun was actually some sort of Airsoft or BB gun.

The woman is currently in critical condition at a local hospital but officers expect her to survive. Residents say it’s common for people to park along this road and sleep in their cars, but they aren't concerned about safety in this neighborhood.