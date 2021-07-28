Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher releases new book detailing what happened in Iraq

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Eddie Gallagher is living a quieter life now in Florida after being thrust into the national spotlight, accused of 10 different war crimes.

For nearly twenty years the highly decorated Gallagher served as a Navy SEAL. In 2018 he was arrested and charged with 10 war crimes, including murdering an ISIS prisoner. He was acquitted of murder and found guilty of posing with the soldier's corpse.

Gallagher and his wife Andrea released a new book titled "The Man in the Arena," which they say highlights the truth of what happened in Iraq. QR codes are embedded in the book, readers can click and hear testimony from the trial and real evidence from the hearing.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Gallagher's own SEAL members testified that he stabbed a teenaged-ISIS prisoner to death. Gallagher says the soldier was already dying and he performed CPR until the soldier died. When asked what he thought of the SEAL members who testified against him, Gallagher called them "cowards."

He says the book was therapeutic and allows people to do their own research and hear the real truth about what happened to him.

Click here for more information on the Pipe Hitter Foundation.