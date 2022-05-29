National City Police searching for missing at-risk woman

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) - The National City Police Department is asking the public to help them find an elderly woman who went missing from her home Saturday.

Martha Carter, 77, was last seen at 1903 Harding Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. According to police, Mrs. Carter suffers from Alzheimer's and throat and mouth cancer.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 89 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white knit cap, turquoise sweater, gray pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the location of Carter was asked to call 911 or contact the National City Police Department at 619-336-4411.