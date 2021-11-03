Watch
Multiple people taken to hospital after collision in Paradise Hills

Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 03, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — At least five people were rushed to local hospitals Wednesday after a multi-vehicle collision near Paradise Hills.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to extricate victims trapped in the accident, which happened at around 9 a.m. in the 2400 block of Dusk Drive.

The department assessed five patients at the scene, with four taken to a children's hospital via alternative transport and one taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

No further information was immediately released.

The San Diego Police Department was investigating the accident.

