Multiple people taken to hospital after collision in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — At least five people were rushed to local hospitals Wednesday after a multi-vehicle collision near Paradise Hills.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to extricate victims trapped in the accident, which happened at around 9 a.m. in the 2400 block of Dusk Drive.

The department assessed five patients at the scene, with four taken to a children's hospital via alternative transport and one taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

No further information was immediately released.

The San Diego Police Department was investigating the accident.