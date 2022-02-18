MTS partners with Inter-Con Security in hopes of increasing enforcement efforts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — MTS is making changes to its workforce as they have entered into a new agreement with Inter-Con Security. The company is responsible for training and hiring officers for MTS.

Their training is specific to de-escalation tactics, anti-violence policing, first aid, and use of force. About 110 of the Officers will be armed and 70 will not.

These officers will be patrolling the bus routes, trolley lines, and more than 60 stations across the county.

MTS Officials say they are also pushing for more security presence on their lines specifically with their uniforms making officers more visible and approachable.

Al Stiehler, the Director of Transit Security for MTS says, " I want people that use the system to be able to see us and if they have issues or concerns, they can approach us. And if someone is on the system and thinking about doing something wrong they'll see us we'll be there, and they'll see us to deter that behavior."

MTS Officials say they should be fully staffed by mid-March.