Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in collision with vehicle in Miramar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the Miramar neighborhood, San Diego Police said Wednesday.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 71-year-old woman was driving a 2022 Chevy Bolt southbound at 800 Padgett St., according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department. She was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Miramar Road.

A 21-year-old man was riding a Yamaha R1 motorcycle westbound at 9300 Miramar Road in the westbound No. 1 lane, the officer said.

The woman proceeded straight from the stop sign, across the westbound lanes of Miramar Road to turn left, eastbound.

The woman pulled into the path of the motorcycle, Buttle said. The motorcycle hit the vehicle in the front left quarter panel.

The man sustained a traumatic brain injury, fractured left rib, liver laceration and broken right elbow. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. The woman was not injured.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

