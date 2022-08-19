Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in downtown San Diego intersection

Posted at 6:35 AM, Aug 19, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle died and a Toyota Prius driver was hospitalized Friday in a collision in downtown San Diego.

The 32-year-old rider was traveling at high speeds north on 1st Avenue and broadsided the 38-year-old in an intersection after failing to stop at an Ash Street red light around 2 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital suffering minor injuries.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the accident but said that alcohol was not a factor.

