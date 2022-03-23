Motorcyclist killed in collision in Ocean Crest neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car Tuesday evening in the Ocean Crest neighborhood.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 7:19 p.m. to the intersection of Dennery Road and Island Breeze Lane where the man was riding his motorcycle eastbound in the 300 block of Dennery Road and a 35- year-old woman driving a Dodge Charger was making a left turn from the northbound lane in the 400 block of Island Breeze, said Officer Dave O'Brien.

The motorcycle and the car collided, knocking the man off the motorcycle, O'Brien said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge and her passenger were not injured and remained at the scene, police said. O'Brien said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.