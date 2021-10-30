Motorcyclist killed in Clairemont Mesa car crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A collision on a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare left a motorcyclist dead Friday afternoon.

The fatal crash in the 5900 block of Balboa Avenue happened shortly before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police shut down a stretch of road around the site of the crash to allow for investigation and cleanup. The closure was expected to last into the early evening, SDPD public affairs Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.