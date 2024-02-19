Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Motorcycle rider injured in collision in Hillcrest

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 10:46 AM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 13:46:16-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcycle rider suffered a multiple-fracture injury Monday when his bike collided with a truck in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday at 3800 Sixth Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 2018 Ford F-150 truck being driven by a 31-year-old man was heading north on Sixth Avenue as the motorcycle was heading south. Police said the truck was attempting to turn left into a parking garage and failed to yield to the motorcycle, which led to the collision.

Paramedics took the 44-year-old motorcyclist to a hospital. Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Story Time Book Fair

Story Time Book Fair