Motorcycle rider injured in collision in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcycle rider suffered a multiple-fracture injury Monday when his bike collided with a truck in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday at 3800 Sixth Ave., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 2018 Ford F-150 truck being driven by a 31-year-old man was heading north on Sixth Avenue as the motorcycle was heading south. Police said the truck was attempting to turn left into a parking garage and failed to yield to the motorcycle, which led to the collision.

Paramedics took the 44-year-old motorcyclist to a hospital. Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.