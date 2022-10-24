Motorcycle rider breaks both forearms in San Diego crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 62-year-old man broke both forearms Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle into a curb and was ejected in the Mission Valley East neighborhood of San Diego.

The crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Camino Del Rio South, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The man was riding his 2022 KTM motorcycle eastbound when he failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and crashed into the south curb line, Buttle said.

"As a result of the collision, he was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered open fractures to his right ulna and radius and closed fractures to his left ulna and radius," the officer said.

The injuries were not believed life-threatening and it was not believed the motorcyclist was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Buttle said. It was not immediately clear if speed was a factor.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.