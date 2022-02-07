Watch
Motorcycle collides with car in Mission Beach, rider dies

KGTV
Posted at 7:48 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 10:48:25-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital complaining of minor injuries in an accident in Mission Beach, police said Monday.

The 25-year-old man was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Mission Boulevard where he ran a red light at Pacific Beach Drive and crashed into a 62-year-old woman in a Volkswagen Tiguan at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to a different hospital "with complaint of pain to her neck and back," police said.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
