More women joining construction field

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center is the largest hotel currently being built in the country.

While the 22-story hotel dramatically changes Chula Vista's Bayfront, the people behind it are changing the landscape of the industry.

"I love the camaraderie of it, of the difference of every day; there's no day that's the same," said project director Maryann Skraba.

The project is a Mortenson McCarthy Joint Venture. Skraba has been working in the mostly male-dominated field for fifteen years.

When she first started in the industry, one or two women would work at a job site.

"The biggest change that I've seen, though, is the fact that women are now finally supporting each other and rooting for one another as opposed to before I thought it was more of competition," said Skraba.

That support continues to grow. The number of women working in construction trades is the highest in two decades.

In 2022, roughly 1 in 10 women worked in construction, or just over 10% of the U.S. workforce. Still, the gender pay gap is much smaller than in other fields, with women making roughly 95% of what men make, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Skraba says there are 15 women out of 66 salaried staff at the Chula Vista job site.

"I think it's just finding your voice and having supporters, whether that be male or female, to cheer for you and support you," said Skraba.

The increase in women has even led to changes in what they wear. Vests are smaller and more fitted, helmets come in smaller sizes, and more companies are making construction shoes for women.

"We all wore large or extra large men's vests, and they looked like dresses on us," said Skraba.

Nicole Caya-Winfield grew up in the construction industry. The wife and mom of two little boys now owns her company, Onyx Building Group Inc.

"The support that we have in comparison to when I started is huge, and I really think again that that has to do with the mentors that we have," said Caya-Winfield.

She's worked on high-profile projects at Legoland and Sycuan Resort.

"Sycuan casino's expansion, I was pregnant. I was nine months pregnant, and I gave birth and walked it again," said Caya-Winfield.

She believes women can wear many hats.

"Every aspect of your life speaks to another. I used to think I had to cut off a certain part of me to be the woman in business, to be the contractor, to be the female in a male's, you know, dominated world, and what I'm realizing is that's not true. They're all a kaleidoscope, and they speak to one another, and that's what makes it the best version of me, I think, is just that authenticity," said Caya-Winfield.

This week marks Women in Construction Week. She has advice for other women considering the field.

"Just like anything, don't do it for anyone else. Do it for yourself, and when you have the passion and the drive, you can do anything," said Caya-Winfield.

