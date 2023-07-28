More than half a million dollars in unclaimed money available from county

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County is looking to return $543,171 in unclaimed money before it is rolled into the county general fund, it was announced Friday.

Anyone who has done business with the county, including paying property taxes, could be one of the 1,056 unclaimed refunds, which are available to peruse at www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/Unclaimed- Money.html or as a hard copy at any of the Treasurer-Tax Collector office locations in Downtown San Diego, Chula Vista, Santee, Kearny Mesa and San Marcos.

"With the cost of living what it is, I'm sure people could use this money," said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. "My staff and I are working hard to return this money to the citizens of San Diego. The average refund is $998.76, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it."

Each year the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. This usually results from warrants/checks that are undeliverable by the postal service. Refunds owed could be a result of overpaid taxes or instances in which individual and organizations are doing business with or receiving county services, McAllister's office said.

If you are owed money, follow the instructions on the unclaimed money page of the website to file a refund claim by September 21, before the money is rolled into the county's general fund. You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information.

"We want all of this money returned to San Diegans, so please tell your friends and family to go to sdttc.com to check the unclaimed money list," said McAllister.

The smallest refund amount available is $15.13, and the largest refund amount is $41,491.24, according to county records.

Current state law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county's general fund.