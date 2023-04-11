More calls for Fletcher to resign immediately

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- There is more pressure on San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to resign immediately.

Monday during a news conference, San Diego County Chair Nora Vargas became the latest voice elected official to publicly call for Fletcher to step down now, instead of waiting until his scheduled May 15th resignation.

"The past two weeks have been very challenging for all of us as we deal with the ramifications of the allegations against Supervisor Fletcher," said Chairwoman Vargas.

Those allegations first surfaced in a lawsuit filed by a former Metropolitan Transit System employee. The woman claims Fletcher sexually harassed and assaulted her. She also says she was fired from her job in retaliation.

Fletcher was the MTS Chair before he resigned on April 4th. Fletcher maintains the two had "consensual interactions" and that the lawsuit accusations are false.

Vargas said the county needs to move on.

"Because Supervisor Fletcher is not here and is not available to respond to questions and concerns from the public and the media about his actions, I feel we need to move forward with the limited information that we have now," said Vargas.

Just days before the accusations came out, Fletcher, a Marine veteran, announced he was getting treatment out of state for post-traumatic stress, trauma, and alcohol abuse. He also announced he would not run for state senate.

Tuesday morning, the board will vote on a resolution of no confidence in Fletcher. The board can fill his seat by either appointing someone for the unexpired term and then holding a special election- or by just holding a special election.

The only way Fletcher can be removed from the board is through a recall election.

It's unclear what type of outside communication is allowed at the facility where Fletcher is getting treatment.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the county administration building.