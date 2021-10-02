Watch
Moped driver seriously injured in Mission Valley car crash with sedan

Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 02, 2021
MISSION VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A 27-year-old man riding a moped was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after colliding with a sedan in Mission Valley, police said.

The crash happened at 10:21 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of westbound Friars Road, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander.

A 30-year-old man driving a Honda Civic was exiting his apartment complex parking lot driving southbound onto Friars Road when the moped entered the intersection against a red light and the two vehicles collided, police said.

The moped driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic division officers were handling the investigation.

