Montgomery Steppe takes early lead in special election for District 4 Supervisor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe took a significant lead Tuesday evening over private investigator Amy Reichert in the special election to fill the vacant District Four seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Montgomery Steppe collected 47,671 votes, or 61.45%, in early returns released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, while Reichert had 29,910 ballots in her favor, which translates to 38.55% of the vote.

The special election was prompted by the May 15 resignation of Nathan Fletcher amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault, which he has denied.

The supervisors voted in May to have an election, rather than appoint a successor to serve out the term, which ends in January 2027. Montgomery Steppe and Reichert finished 1-2 in the Aug. 15 primary.

Montgomery Steppe, a Democrat seeking the nonpartisan office, said her priorities as a supervisor would be tackling homelessness, including more resources for shelters and affordable housing, and expanding substance abuse treatment; and "holistic and humane public safety" by reducing jail deaths, giving first responders and neighborhoods what they need to prevent crime, and effective gun safety policies.

Montgomery Steppe also advocates "investing in people," with increased access to health care, education and youth counseling; job creation, more parks, and infrastructure to improve air quality and reduce crime; and supporting reproductive rights and privacy.

Reichert, a Republican, became prominent in 2020 after co-founding the nonprofit Re-Open San Diego, which opposed county mandates, including certain closures, in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. She lost to Fletcher last year in his bid for a second term.

Montgomery Steppe declared victory in the race shortly after the initial results were released.

Together, we made history! Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I am humbled, honored, and ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/MyiNI9Bowv — Monica4SanDiego (@Monica4SanDiego) November 8, 2023

District 4 includes La Mesa and Lemon Grove, the San Diego neighborhoods of Azalea Park, Bankers Hill, Bay Ho, City Heights, Clairemont Mesa, Encanto, Grantville, Hillcrest, Linda Vista, Mission Hills, Normal Heights, Rolando, Skyline, University Heights and Valencia Park and the Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, Dehesa, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley unincorporated communities.

Follow this link for the latest election results from the registrar of voters.

RELATED: Montgomery Steppe, Reichert face off in District 4 Supervisor special election

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.