Mobile phone store robbed in Clairemont Mesa East

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A mobile phone store was robbed in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood, police said Sunday -- the second such crime in the last two days.

The Boost Mobile store at 5900 Balboa Ave. was robbed at 7 p.m. Saturday by a 25- to 30-year-old man , said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect demanded cash from the register and other items and the clerk complied, the officer said. The robber then placed the items in a bag and left the store heading eastbound toward Balboa Avenue.

He was described as wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.

The loss was not immediately determined, Buttle said.

Another mobile phone store was robbed at 10 p.m. Friday with a similar description of the suspect. The T-Mobile store at 4724 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. was robbed by a man who displayed a stun gun to the clerk.

The robber was wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and a mask.

Robbery detectives were investigating to see whether the two crimes were connected, a SDPD watch commander said.