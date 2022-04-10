Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Mission Valley apartment complex evacuated during fire

san_diego_fire_rescue_sdfrd_logo.jpg
KGTV
san_diego_fire_rescue_sdfrd_logo.jpg
Posted at 4:47 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 19:47:24-04

MISSION VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — Occupants of a Mission Valley apartment complex were evacuated Sunday as fire crews put out a fire at one of the apartments.

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday at CentrePoint Apartments, 6546 Friars Road, west of Fashion Valley mall, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Firefighters saw smoke from the roof of one apartment and determined it had spread to an attic. The fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

Information about the complex evacuees was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!