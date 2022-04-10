Mission Valley apartment complex evacuated during fire

MISSION VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — Occupants of a Mission Valley apartment complex were evacuated Sunday as fire crews put out a fire at one of the apartments.

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday at CentrePoint Apartments, 6546 Friars Road, west of Fashion Valley mall, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Firefighters saw smoke from the roof of one apartment and determined it had spread to an attic. The fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

Information about the complex evacuees was not immediately available.