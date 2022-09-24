Miramar Air Show returns after two-year hiatus

MIRAMAR, Calif. (KGTV) — The Marine Corps Air Station welcomed aviation fans for the first day of the Miramar Air Show on Friday.

People filled the stands to watch pilots take to the skies and perform explosive demonstrations. Tony Horton and Linsa O'Reilly traveled all the way from London for their first U.S. air show.

"We'd not had an air show in the U.S. or in Europe for two years so we decided to incorporate the airshow into a vacation," Horton said.

Local fans are also excited for the air show's return.

"It's really fun. it's fun to see so many people back here and it feels like everyone's really excited to be back," Melanie Mason said.

Mason said it's the perfect family-fun event.

"The kids were really excited to go inside this tank so it's really nice that they have this open for us to check out," she said.

Military members enjoyed the show just as must as the spectators.

"It's just grown tremendously," said Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Christine Houser.

Houser has been attending the Miramar Air Show for over a decade now.

She flies in an FA-18 hornet, the same aircraft as the Blue Angels. And yes, she said it's similar to what you see in Top Gun Maverick.

"All those scenes where you see aircraft going through different canyons or low to the ground. We train to do that... train to drop bombs in combat and support all the troops on the ground," Lt. Colonel Houser said.

Shawn Pretac served 21 years in the Navy flying helicopters and cargo planes. He retired last year.

Pretac came to the air show with her son, Travis.

"It's a great way to get out and see some cool things and learn a little more about what the Marines do here and what aviation is all about," he said.

The air show ends Sunday. MCAS Miramar expects more than 100,000 people each day of the air show.