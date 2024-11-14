Mike Levin keeps seat in 49th Congressional District over Matt Gunderson, DDHQ projects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Democratic Rep. Mike Levin Wednesday was projected to retain his seat in the 49th Congressional District over Republican challenger and car dealership owner Matt Gunderson in a competitive race that could have national implications, according to DDHQ.

"This was a hard fought, competitive race and I am proud of the incredible work we put in as a team with hundreds of volunteers to get this over the finish line," Levin wrote to supporters. "We knocked on thousands of doors, called thousands of voters, and held town halls all throughout the district to share our message of successfully delivering bipartisan results for our residents."

Levin cited his involvement in passing 30 bipartisan laws and securing funding for local projects as keys to his victory, while acknowledging more bipartisan work is needed.

"I am committed to working with my colleagues from both parties on commonsense bipartisan solutions to our pressing challenges," he said. "We must come together to deliver for all American families. Let's get to work."

Gunderson conceded Wednesday, congratulated Levin on the victory, and urged his opponent to consider the rising cost of living moving forward.

"This campaign was never about politics, partisanship, or personal agendas. It was about a commitment to serving the people of our community and fighting for a better, more sustainable future for the next generation," he said. "The rising costs of living, taxes, and inflation are taking opportunities away from our children and from Californians who want to thrive in this great state, and I am concerned about the impacts of unchecked government decisions on their future."

In a district that stretches from Del Mar to Laguna Niguel in Orange County, Levin was leading 52% to 48% as of Friday -- a difference of around 14,000 votes.

The election could be significant as Democrats seek to control the House of Representatives, wresting at least one part of the federal government from Republican hands after a red wave in election results that saw the GOP win the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate. Around a dozen House races are still too close to call.

Levin was among 40 Democrats targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House Republicans' political arm.

