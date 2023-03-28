Merch sales a slam dunk as SDSU’s Aztecs head to Final Four

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Aztecs swag is selling fast at the SDSU bookstore following the team’s historic win Sunday against the Creighton Bluejays in Sunday's Elite Eight matchup.

Robert Carrillo brought his family to the store Monday to get T-shirts.

He said he was really excited the men’s basketball team made it to the Final Four.

“I didn’t think it was possible to make it this far and now it feels like anything’s possible,” said Carrillo, who graduated from SDSU in 2005.

In Miramar at the AleSmith brewery, business is booming thanks to the Aztecs.

“It’s been double the amount of traffic even on a Sunday we had such a good turnout,” said Kristen Ballinger, the brewery’s marketing manager.

Ballinger said the brewery has been hosting watch parties and partnered with SDSU to create San Diego State Ale, which is now flying off shelves.

“We do not have enough beer. Everyone’s asking for it, drinking it. It’s been amazing to see on social media everybody posting and just seeing the beer out there. It’s just incredible.”

The SDSU bookstore said it was expecting to have Final Four merchandise on store shelves sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Ballinger said the next watch party at the brewery is planned for Saturday when the Aztecs will face the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls.