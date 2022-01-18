Meet the San Diego rescue dogs going for a Puppy Bowl touchdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three local puppies will be making their television debut next month when they take the field for the ever-popular Puppy Bowl.

All three dogs are from the Helen Woodward Animal Center, and made the nearly 3,000-mile journey from Rancho Santa Fe to New York for the filming.

According to a press release, rescue pups Marcus and Spangles are on Team Ruff, and rescue pup Firework will take the field for Team Fluff. Spangles and Fireworks are adorable Chihuahua/Spaniel siblings who were both born on July 4. While Marcus is a fun-filled Chihuahua blend with a playful spirit.

As always, you’ll watch as Team Ruff and Team Fluff compete for the CHEWY “Lombarky” trophy at the GEICO stadium. But 2022’s lineup includes 118 adoptable puppies from a total of 67 shelters and rescues from across 33 states — a number that’s bigger than ever.

"Rufferee" Dan Schachner will return for the big game for his 11th year of calling the puppy penalties, stumbles, tumbles, and touchdowns.

You can catch Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVIII at 11 a.m. PT on Feb. 13.

Helen Woodward Animal Center Marcus is a fun-filled Chihuahua blend with a playful spirit competing in Puppy Bowl XVIII

Helen Woodward Animal Center Fireworks is an adorable Chihuahua/Spaniel born on the 4th of July and participating in Puppy Bowl XVIII.