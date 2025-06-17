Mayor Gloria supports library, rec center & lake hours in budget, issues line-item vetoes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria now says he's backing plans to keep library, rec center and lake hours in place, a shift from his original budget proposal.

The San Diego City Council partially restored the hours in its final budget, and Gloria elected not to veto that.

However, the mayor has issued several line-item vetoes.

He's cutting funding for community projects, arts grants, brush management and several city jobs, including rejecting a possible reinstatement of the city's chief operating officer position.

He says the moves reduce the budget by nearly $5 million.

Now, it's up to the council: It has until next Thursday to respond. It'll take six votes to override any veto.

