Masked man robs Point Loma Heights gas station

ABC 10News
Posted at 6:33 AM, Nov 20, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A male suspect wearing a blue surgical mask pushed an employee of a Shell gas station away from the cash register and took money from the Point Loma Heights business Saturday evening.

The robbery occurred about 7 p.m. at the station at 4201 West Point Loma Blvd., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect walked behind the counter, pushed the employee and opened the cash register, Heims said. "He took the money out and threatened to punch the employee before leaving."

The suspect was described as Hispanic or Asian, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and blue surgical mask.

