Marines train to ensure readiness during Exercise Steel Knight

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) — Imagine it's quiet and peaceful in a foreign country.

Then security is threatened and the U.S. embassy needs help.

"We don't know when we will have to be called upon, right? In the Marine Corps we like to call ourselves America's 911 Force."

Our military is always ready to respond to crises.

That scenario is what you see unfolding in one of the training areas at Camp Pendleton

"Right now, we're doing what's called an embassy reinforcement. So, in a real-life scenario, the ambassador of an embassy would call for aid for various reasons, potentially a degrading security situation. The military would respond and send a rifle company like Fox Company."

Captain Austin Dickey is the commander of an infantry company based out of Camp Pendleton.

He and dozens of other infantrymen filed off osprey to respond to an embassy in distress.

The action is all a part of Exercise Steel Knight.

"I mean it's a blast. I mean coming in on the MV-22 Osprey, landing, coming in working with other intergovernmental agencies. It's an exciting time," said Capt. Dickey.

The training exercise comes with years of safety measures to ensure the mission is accomplished successfully.

Colonel Jeremie Hester is the commanding officer of the marine aircraft group.

"It begins with the training of the pilot and then also the understanding and studying of the platform. If you think in terms of the management of the platform itself— making sure the aircraft is flyable and airworthy but we also train the individuals so they understand the emergency procedures," said Coronel Hester.

The action won't stop here, Steel Knight will continue through December 15th.