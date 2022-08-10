Marines return from historic deployment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local Marine squadron that made some military history returned home several hours ago.

There really is nothing like a welcome home, but this one is a little more special.

These Marines, known as the Black Knights, are coming home as the first Marines ever to deploy F-35Cs aboard an aircraft carrier.

So many family members feel just as much pride for their loved ones.

So many emotions awaiting this day as families spent hours waiting with their kids and posters in hand to see their loved ones after more than 7 months.

But this team has been working to achieve being the first Marines to do this for the past two years.

Learning how to fly the F-35Cs but also understanding how the fighter jets operate, how they can land the jets aboard the aircraft carrier, and more.

Family members, some of them giving their loved ones their first hugs in a long time, know how important the work they do is and are just grateful to have them home.

