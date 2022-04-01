Marine Corps Recruit Depot mascot gets promoted at graduation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Walking in with his handler Lance Corporal Max Noelle, Manny the Bulldog took his spot taking center stage at this week’s Marine Corps Graduation.

In front of a crowd filled with hundreds of families of recruits, he was promoted from Lance Corporal to Corporal. An honor Lance Corporal Noelle says was definitely earned and not just given.

"He lives up to the title just like every other recruit when he was a recruit," said Noelle.

"He climbed the crucible and everything else like every other recruit before him."

Manny assumed the duties of the Depot’s official mascot in 2019. He’s named in honor of Sgt. Johnny Manuelito Sr. One of the original 29 Navajo code talkers who trained in the first all Navajo platoon in San Diego. And played an instrumental part in the battle of Iwo Jima.

Many says he spends his days at MCRD like every other Marine.

“We'll go get some PT, for him we'll play tug of war get dressed and we complete the mission for that day," said Noelle.

Some of his responsibilities include working to build morale on base and participating in ceremonies like graduation.

But, when he’s off duty, Noelle says Manny spends time in obedience classes and munching on anything that has bacon!