Man's pinky finger severed during fight in front of 7-Eleven, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man’s pinky finger was severed during a fight in front of a 7-Eleven store in San Diego’s Bankers Hill neighborhood.

San Diego Police said a physical altercation erupted between two men in their 30s and the 31-year-old victim at around 5 p.m. Tuesday outside of the 7-Eleven near Spruce Street and Fifth Avenue.

According to police, a knife was used during the fight and “the victim had his pinky finger severed.” The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The two men walked away on Spruce Street but were later detained by officers.

Police said the men were released after officers reviewed surveillance video from the store.

SDPD Central Division detectives are investigating the incident.