Man's body found on Dog Beach in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A body was found on Dog Beach in Ocean Beach Monday morning -- the same area where one person died after a panga boat overturned over the weekend.

Sometime before 9 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards said a deceased man was discovered on the shore of Dog Beach. Lifeguards said the man likely drowned.

While the circumstances that led to the man’s death were unknown, local authorities believe the man may have been among 10 people that were on a panga boat that capsized in the water south of the Ocean Beach Pier in the late evening hours of April 9.

RELATED: One dead, three hospitalized when panga boat capsizes near OB pier

It is unclear what caused the boat to overturn, but authorities confirmed one man died at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities have not stated whether all the boat’s occupants were accounted for.