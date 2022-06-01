Man, woman shot in Logan Heights area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two people were hospitalized after being shot in the Logan Heights area early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers were called to an area near Dewey Street and Kearney Mesa Avenue in response to a report of gunfire.

SDPD officials said the victims were able to drive themselves to a nearby church and called 911.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his arm and a woman who had been shot in the chest. The victims were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police searched the area but could not locate the suspected shooter.

ABC 10News learned police believe the shooting may have occurred during an attempted carjacking.