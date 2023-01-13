Man who was fatally shot on Encanto roadside identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Thursday released the name of a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot this week in an Encanto-area neighborhood.

Patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting found Najee Woods of San Diego lying on the side of the road in the 6200 block of Akins Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced Woods dead at the scene.

What prompted the homicide remained unclear Thursday, and police had no description of the assailant.

"It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the (shooting), other than it appears the (victim) was walking along the north sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up next to him and one of the occupants shot him before the vehicle sped off," homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski said.