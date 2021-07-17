Man walking electric bike struck by car, motorist arrested on suspicion of DUI

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 65-year-old man walking an electric bicycle in an unmarked crosswalk suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, a police officer said Saturday.

The motorist driving that vehicle was later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department said.

The bike appeared to run out of electricity as the man was crossing southbound in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue when he was struck a little before midnight by an eastbound 2016 Hyundai, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The 65-year-old suffered a skull fracture, fractured pelvis and other multiple injuries. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and his injuries do not appear to be life threatening, he said. The motorist driving the Hyundai that struck him was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

The San Diego Police Department urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

