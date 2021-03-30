Man stabbed with own knife after getting disarmed during City Heights fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old man was stabbed with his own knife by a 24-year-old man who disarmed him during a fight in the City Heights area, police said Tuesday.

The fight was reported about 9:15 p.m. Monday on University Avenue near 48th Street, just east of Euclid Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Two men got into an argument, then the 50-year-old pulled out a knife and advanced toward the 24-year-old, Buttle said.

The younger man "was able to take the knife away" from the older man, then stabbed him at least two times, the officer said.

The 50-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung and stab wounds to his sternum and side, Buttle said. The younger man was treated at the scene for a cut to his left hand.

Both men were believed to be homeless, he said.