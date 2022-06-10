Watch
Man stabbed while standing on downtown San Diego trolley platform

Posted at 8:14 AM, Jun 10, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 70-year-old man was stabbed while waiting on a trolley platform in downtown San Diego, police said Friday.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the trolley station on 200 C Street in the Core-Columbia area, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the victim was standing on the trolley platform when a man he did not know approached him and then stabbed him in the abdomen “with an unknown weapon.”

According to police, no altercation took place before the stabbing.

The victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, described the attacker as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s.

Police noted the attacker was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

