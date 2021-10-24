Man stabbed on Pacific Beach boardwalk trying to break up fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man walking on the Pacific Beach boardwalk was stabbed Sunday when he tried to break up a fight, police said.

The victim was at 4343 Ocean Blvd. at 2:39 a.m. Sunday when he came across two people fighting, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

He tried to intervene when a third suspect stabbed him, the officer said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and treated for non-life- threatening injuries, Foster said.

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning.