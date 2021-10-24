Watch
Man stabbed on Pacific Beach boardwalk trying to break up fight

Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 12:50:14-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man walking on the Pacific Beach boardwalk was stabbed Sunday when he tried to break up a fight, police said.

The victim was at 4343 Ocean Blvd. at 2:39 a.m. Sunday when he came across two people fighting, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

He tried to intervene when a third suspect stabbed him, the officer said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and treated for non-life- threatening injuries, Foster said.

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
