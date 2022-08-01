Man stabbed in neck near Gaslamp Quarter bar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was stabbed in the neck during an apparent altercation in the Gaslamp Quarter with a security guard employed by a bar in the area, San Diego Police said.

The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the Tivoli Bar and Grill, located on 505 Sixth Ave., according to SDPD officials.

ABC 10News learned the male victim arrived at Sharp Coronado Hospital with a stab wound on his neck. He was later transferred to UC San Diego Medical Center for additional treatment. The victim claimed a security guard caused the injury.

San Diego Police questioned customers and other potential witnesses, and officers could not locate the security guard involved in the incident.

The circumstances that led to the altercation and stabbing were not immediately known.

The owner of Tivoli Bar and Grill told ABC 10News that he was notified late Sunday night that something happened outside of the establishment. The owner said he and restaurant management would review security camera footage and speak to staff members to learn more about what transpired.

Sunday night’s stabbing happened about nine hours after a man was injured in a stabbing in the East Village.

Police said the East Village incident is unrelated to the stabbing in the Gaslamp Quarter.