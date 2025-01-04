Watch Now
Man Stabbed in Alley in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 26-year-old man was stabbed in an alley today in San Diego and the suspect was at large, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred at around 11:10 a.m. Saturday in the east alley of 4300 51st St. in the neighborhood of Colina Del Sol, near the intersection 52nd Street and Trojan Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"An unknown suspect approached the victim and stabbed him one time in the upper back,'' the department said in a statement.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

The motive for the stabbing was unclear.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

