Man shot on street in Lakeside, sheriff said

Posted at 9:28 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 00:31:29-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was shot in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue Saturday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

At 7:24 p.m., authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene about a minute after and found a man with a gunshot wound in his chest area, the sheriff said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition remains unknown. The suspect is identified as an adult male.

Then deputies located a potential suspect's car at a CVS on 572 Fletcher Parkway. They pulled over the vehicle and detained more than one occupants, according to the sheriff.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update the article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
