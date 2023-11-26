Man shot on street in Lakeside, sheriff said

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was shot in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue Saturday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

At 7:24 p.m., authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene about a minute after and found a man with a gunshot wound in his chest area, the sheriff said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition remains unknown. The suspect is identified as an adult male.

Then deputies located a potential suspect's car at a CVS on 572 Fletcher Parkway. They pulled over the vehicle and detained more than one occupants, according to the sheriff.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update the article as new information becomes available.

