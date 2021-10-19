Man shot, killed in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Mountain View neighborhood that left a 59-year-old man dead early Tuesday morning.

At around 2 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard after someone called 911 to report a shooting in the area.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find a man with “at least one apparent gunshot wound to his upper body,” SDPD officials said.

Emergency personnel performed medical aid before transporting the victim to the hospital. Police said the man died from his injuries after arrival.

SDPD Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.