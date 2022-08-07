Man seriously wounded in parking lot of hotel in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 41-year-old man was seriously wounded Sunday when a suspect inside a black SUV fired shots at him at the parking lot of the Bahia Resort Hotel, in the Mission Beach community of San Diego, authorities said.

The man was with a group of pedestrians walking westbound through the hotel's parking lot, 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, where the black SUV was driving in circles at about 12:15 a.m., the San Diego Police Department reported.

The vehicle pulled up next to the group and someone from inside fired shots at them. The SUV fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The other pedestrians took the victim in their vehicle to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Sam Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.