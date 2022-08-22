Man seriously injured in several crashes in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 80-year-old man received life-threatening injuries Sunday when his vehicle was involved in several crashes in the Encanto neighborhood.

The man was driving a 2011 black Toyota Yaris, backed out of his driveway and struck his neighbor's wall at 677 Leghorn Ave., and proceeded northbound, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

The man failed to stop at the stop sign at Leghorn Avenue and Skyline Drive and his vehicle hit a vehicle westbound on Skyline Drive and continued northbound on Leghorn Avenue.

"The vehicle impacted an embankment and cinderblock wall as the road curved at 200 Leghorn Avenue," the officer said.

"The male sustained a fractured left femur, multiple internal injuries with serious bleeding, left elbow dislocation or deformity, lacerations to his head, and possible re- fracture of a prior pelvic fracture."

His injuries were considered to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

A Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.